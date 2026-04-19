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Walbert Urena News: Shows promise in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Urena (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Padres. He struck out eight.

Urena turned in a solid performance in a losing effort, limiting hard contact and generating a game-high 13 whiffs en route to eight strikeouts. After making the Angels' Opening Day roster and appearing twice out of the bullpen, the right-hander was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake to work as a starter before being recalled Saturday. It remains to be seen whether he'll receive another start this rotation cycle, though Sunday's outing was a positive.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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