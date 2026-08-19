Walbert Urena News: Strikes out seven in loss

Urena (8-9) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Urena has had a rollercoaster month, going 2-2 with seven runs allowed over 19.1 innings. The right-hander didn't pitch poorly Wednesday, but he was tagged for a Christian Vazquez solo shot in the third inning and two more runs in the fourth to send him to the loss. Urena is now at a 2.80 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 109:59 K:BB through 112.2 innings over 23 games (21 starts) on the year. He's lined up to make his next start at home against the Guardians.