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Walbert Urena News: Stuck with tough loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Urena (1-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels fell 3-2 to the Guardians, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander wasn't particularly efficient and got lifted after 91 pitches (50 strikes), but he kept the damage limited and the only extra-base against him was a solo shot by Angel Martinez in the third inning. Urena has worked at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer in three straight outings, and since joining the rotation April 19 he's delivered a 3.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB over 25.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the A's.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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