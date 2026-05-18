Walbert Urena headshot

Walbert Urena News: Tosses six scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Urena allowed four hits and walked two batters while striking out four over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Monday.

Urena was excellent in the outing, holding the A's scoreless while tossing 92 pitches over six innings. However, he was outshone for most of the game by Athletics starter J.T. Ginn, who carried a no-hitter into the ninth before ultimately serving up a walk-off homer. Urena recorded just four strikeouts, but he induced 15 whiffs. The right-hander has put his name on the fantasy radar with a string of strong appearances -- over his past four starts, Urena has posted a 1.64 ERA despite a modest 17:9 K:BB across 22 innings.

Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels
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