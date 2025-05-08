Walker Buehler Injury: Remains limited to playing catch

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Buehler (shoulder) remains limited to playing catch, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Buehler's goal when he went on the 15-day injured list last Friday with minor bursitis in his right shoulder was to resume throwing off a mound by the end of this week and return when first eligible May 14. Those possibilities still appear to be on the table, but he will have to be cleared for mound work soon in order to have a chance to return next week against the Tigers.