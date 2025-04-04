Fantasy Baseball
Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Allows two homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Buehler (1-1) earned the win against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Buehler benefited from eight runs of support, as he allowed five runs over his final three innings. He threw 54 of 83 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs but was burned by two home runs. The 30-year-old has struggled early with an 8.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings with the Red Sox. He's slated to face the Blue Jays at home next week.

