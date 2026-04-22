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Walker Buehler News: Chased early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Buehler (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Buehler's pitch count got up early -- he ended at 82 pitches (47 strikes). That's the third time in five starts where he's failed to complete five innings, and he's fallen short of three frames in two of those games. The right-hander is sporting an ugly 5.75 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings so far. Buehler is likely to remain at the back end of the Padres' rotation for now, though he could be pressured once Lucas Giolito, who signed a one-year contract with San Diego on Wednesday, is up to speed. Buehler's tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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