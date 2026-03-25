Walker Buehler News: Contract selected
The Padres selected Buehler's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Manager Craig Stammen confirmed over the weekend that Buehler had won a spot on San Diego's Opening Day roster, and Wednesday's move makes it official. The 31-year-old righty struggled to the tune of a 4.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 126 innings last season with Philadelphia and Boston, and he was lit up for seven earned runs over just 3.1 frames during his final start in the Cactus League. If he fails to turn things around quickly, he could be kicked out of the Friars' rotation once Joe Musgrove (elbow) and/or Griffin Canning (Achilles) return from the IL.
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