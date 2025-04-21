Walker Buehler News: Cruises to third win

Buehler (3-1) earned the win Monday against the White Sox, firing seven one-run innings while allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out nine.

Buehler bagged his second quality start of the season, throwing an even 100 pitches, from which he induced 11 whiffs. The only blemish on the right-hander's day came in the first inning when Edgar Quero cracked a run-scoring single. After allowing nine runs across 9.1 innings over his first two starts, Buehler has performed much better of late. He's tossed 18.1 innings over his last three outings, pitching to a 1.96 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB. Buehler is currently slated to make his next start against the Guardians in Cleveland this weekend.