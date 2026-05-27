Walker Buehler News: Dealt tough-luck loss Wednesday
Buehler (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two over 5.1 innings.
Buehler was excellent for most of the night, facing the minimum through five innings, but after allowing a single and a hit-by-pitch in the sixth with Kyle Schwarber due up, San Diego opted to turn to left-hander Adrian Morejon despite Buehler sitting at only 58 pitches. The move backfired as both inherited runners eventually came around to score, and the Padres' offense once again failed to provide Buehler with enough run support, saddling the right-hander with the loss. He has now limited opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his last nine starts and owns a 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 51.2 innings. Buehler is slated for a rematch against Philadelphia in his next outing.
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