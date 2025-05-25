Walker Buehler News: Decent in loss

Buehler (4-2) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Buehler managed to make it through five innings after he was ejected in the third in his last start. The right-hander pitched well, allowing just a pair of runs, but the Red Sox failed to generate much offensively against Dean Kremer in an eventual 5-1 defeat. Buehler's ERA sits at 3.95 with 1.20 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across eight starts (41 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a road matchup in Atlanta in his next outing.