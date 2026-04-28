Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Doesn't complete five frames again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Buehler tossed 4.2 innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Buehler didn't give up a destructive number of runs, but he tossed just 48 of 92 pitches for strikes and was pulled before he could complete five innings. It was the second straight start and fourth time through six outings this season that the veteran righty has been unable to go five frames. Buehler has pitched to a poor 5.40 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 24:12 K:BB through 25 innings, but he's remained in the injury-plagued Padres rotation. With that said, San Diego signed Lucas Giolito to a contract last week, and Griffin Canning (Achilles) is in the midst of a rehab stint, so it's fair to wonder if Buehler will be able to hold on to his starting spot when those hurlers join the big-league club.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Buehler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Buehler See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16
MLB
MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Eric Timm
12 days ago