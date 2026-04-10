Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Earns quality start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Buehler allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Rockies.

Buehler's first two outings as a Padre were unremarkable, but he logged his first quality start of the season in this one. The opponent likely played a factor in his success, but this was a positive step forward for the 31-year-old right-hander after a couple of unremarkable years following Tommy John surgery. Buehler has an 11:5 K:BB to go with his 4.97 ERA across 12.2 innings through three starts this season. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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