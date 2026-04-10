Walker Buehler News: Earns quality start Friday
Buehler allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Rockies.
Buehler's first two outings as a Padre were unremarkable, but he logged his first quality start of the season in this one. The opponent likely played a factor in his success, but this was a positive step forward for the 31-year-old right-hander after a couple of unremarkable years following Tommy John surgery. Buehler has an 11:5 K:BB to go with his 4.97 ERA across 12.2 innings through three starts this season. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Buehler See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Buehler See More