Walker Buehler News: Escapes with win
Buehler (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.
Buehler worked into the sixth inning for just the second time this season. He's allowed exactly four runs in all three of his road starts, but the Padres gave him enough help Tuesday to get the win. This was also just the second time he's issued zero walks in a start this year. The 31-year-old is at a 5.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB through 30.1 innings over seven starts. Buehler is lined up for a home start versus the Cardinals over the weekend.
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