Walker Buehler News: Gets tossed in return from IL

Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mets, walking two batters and striking out four over 2.1 scoreless, no-hit innings before being ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes.

The right-hander was looking good in his first big-league outing since April 26, racking up 16 called or swinging strikes among his 52 pitches, but it was a call Buehler didn't get against Juan Soto that brought his night -- and that of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who got tossed immediately after his pitcher was -- to an abrupt end. The important takeaway from the performance was that Buehler's shoulder seemed healthy. He sports a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB through 36 innings on the season, and he'll look to keep his emotions in check in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Orioles.