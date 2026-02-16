Walker Buehler News: Latches on with Padres
Buehler signed a minor-league contract with San Diego on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Buehler is expected to join the competition in camp for San Diego's final rotation spot, per Acee. He'll be up against the likes of Matt Waldron, Triston McKenzie, German Marquez, JP Sears and Marco Gonzales. Buehler bounced between the Red Sox and Phillies a season ago, posting a 4.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 92:61 K:BB across 126.0 innings.
