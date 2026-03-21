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Walker Buehler News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed Saturday that Buehler will make the team's Opening Day roster, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

This almost certainly means that Buehler will occupy a rotation spot at the outset of the campaign. The veteran right-hander earned the role with a strong spring, posing a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings spanning three starts. Buehler joined the organization on a minor-league deal in mid-February, so he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of Opening Day.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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