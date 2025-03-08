Walker Buehler News: Makes second spring start
Buehler allowed one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in Friday's spring start against Miami.
Buehler made his second Grapefruit League start and both have been encouraging; he struck out four in two scoreless innings five days ago. After a rocky 2024 when he returned from Tommy John elbow surgery, Buehler had a strong postseason and continued the trend to the start of spring training.
