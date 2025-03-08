Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Makes second spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 9:16am

Buehler allowed one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in Friday's spring start against Miami.

Buehler made his second Grapefruit League start and both have been encouraging; he struck out four in two scoreless innings five days ago. After a rocky 2024 when he returned from Tommy John elbow surgery, Buehler had a strong postseason and continued the trend to the start of spring training.

Walker Buehler
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now