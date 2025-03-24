Fantasy Baseball
Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: On track for Saturday start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Buehler (illness) tossed 85 pitches in five innings on the back fields Monday and is in line to start Saturday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Buehler was forced to wait a day to get his usual work in due to an illness, but he completed his throwing without issue Monday. Assuming all goes well over the next few days, he's slotted in to make his 2025 debut Saturday against a dangerous Texas lineup.

Walker Buehler
Boston Red Sox
