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Walker Buehler News: Records third victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Buehler (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings to earn the win over Seattle on Saturday.

Buehler was staked to a 5-0 lead before he gave up a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The right-hander yielded one more run in the fifth and didn't return for the sixth, as he had already thrown 101 pitches by that point. Buehler recorded just seven whiffs in the outing, but he struck out six batters, registering his second-most punchouts in a start this season. The veteran hurler has had his share of struggles this season, but he's managed to hang on to a rotation spot in part due to a positive 3-2 record. Beyond that, Buehler hasn't been an appealing fantasy asset, registering a 5.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings spanning nine starts.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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