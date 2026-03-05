Walker Buehler News: Says elbow is pain free

Buehler said Thursday that his elbow stopped hurting about a month ago after trying various treatments, vitamins and supplements, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Buehler has had two Tommy John surgeries with his second being in the August of 2022. The right-hander's claim of being pain free comes as his new teammate Joe Musgrove is returning from Tommy John surgery and is sharing some of the experiences Buehler had in the past. Buehler has struggled to return to form since getting hurt during the 2022 season. The 31-year-old had a 2.90 in his first five seasons in the MLB, but has had a 4.83 ERA in the three seasons since.