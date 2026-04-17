Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Secures first win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Buehler (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven across five innings.

Buehler has bounced back effectively after allowing four runs on 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on April 5. He's given up just two runs on eight hits and an impressive 11:1 K:BB across 11 innings over his last two home starts against the Rockies and Mariners. Plus, the seven strikeouts Thursday were a season-high output for Buehler, who's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Rockies next week.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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