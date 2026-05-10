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Walker Buehler News: Solid six innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Buehler did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Buehler was locked in from the start, retiring the first 11 Cardinals hitters he faced before allowing an Alec Burleson single and a Jordan Walker two-run homer in the fourth inning, the lone blemishes on the hurler's line. The right-hander tied a season low with just two strikeouts, but the lack of whiffs didn't prevent Buehler from turning in one of his better starts of the season. The 31-year-old will carry a 5.20 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 31:12 K:BB across 36.1 innings (eight starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Mariners.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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