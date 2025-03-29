Fantasy Baseball
Walker Buehler News: Tagged with loss in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Buehler (0-1) came away with the loss against the Rangers on Saturday. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Buehler's Red Sox debut got off to a rough start when he gave up two runs in the first inning. He steadied himself over the next two frames before giving up a solo home run to Adolis Garcia in the fourth inning and allowed a fourth and final run in the fifth. Buehler left the mound having thrown 48 of 80 pitches for strikes and induced just two ground outs. He's tentatively slated to face the Cardinals at home next week.

