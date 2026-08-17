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Walker Buehler News: Takes loss after yielding early runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Buehler (7-6) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings.

Buehler got off to a slow start, allowing the first three hitters he faced on base and allowing two runs in the opening frame. He kept the Mets off the board the rest of the way and earned the quality start, but he could not get the run support he needed to avoid the loss. Buehler has put together stronger starts in his six starts since the All-Star break, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 31.1 innings, though he also has a 23:14 K:BB in that span. He's lined up to face the Twins at home this weekend.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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