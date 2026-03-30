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Walker Buehler News: Takes loss in Padres debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Buehler (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a loss to San Francisco on Monday.

After signing with the Padres on a minor-league deal in mid-February, Buehler pitched well enough during spring training to earn a spot in the team's Opening Day rotation. The right-hander got through two scoreless innings in his regular-season debut, but Buehler fell behind on a solo homer off the bat of Harrison Bader in the third frame. Things got worse for Buehler in the fourth, as the Giants struck for two more runs on three singles and a walk. Overall, Buehler threw 43 of 72 pitches for strikes and notched eight whiffs. He's likely to get more opportunities to start, though Walker will probably need to pitch better to remain in the rotation when Griffin Canning (Achilles) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) eventually return from the IL.

Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres
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