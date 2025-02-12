Walker Buehler News: Throws side session

Buehler threw a side session Wednesday, the first day of spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Buehler got off to a fast start with his new team, as the right-hander attempts to shed a reputation as a late starter. The 30-year-old is one of six potential starters and is coming off a three-year stretch limited by injury. After a second Tommy John elbow surgery wiped out 2023, he battled hip inflammation in 2024 and finished with a 5.38 ERA and 16 home runs allowed over 75.1 innings. Buehler redeemed himself in the postseason with two strong starts and earned save in the clincher. The Red Sox are kicking around an idea of a six-man rotation and could roll with that early, when they play 19 games in the first 20 days of the season.