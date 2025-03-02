Fantasy Baseball
Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler News: Whiffs four in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Buehler struck out four and allowed one hit and no walks across two innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The right-hander was excellent in his first start of spring training as he pounded the zone, throwing 19 of his 25 pitches for strikes. Buehler struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery last year and had a 5.38 ERA in 16 regular-season starts for the Dodgers, though he turned in a 3.60 ERA across 15 innings during the playoffs. The 30-year-old joined Boston on a one-year, $21.05 million deal for 2025 and is a good rebound candidate if he can stay healthy.

