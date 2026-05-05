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Walker Janek Injury: Lands on Double-A injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Double-A Corpus Christi placed Janek on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified injury.

Jimmy Price of AstrosFuture.com noted that Janek was pulled early from a game Friday after he came up limping while scoring from second base on a single, so the 23-year-old catcher could be nursing some sort of lower-body injury. Before landing on the shelf, Janek had gotten off to a rough start to the season at Corpus Christi, slashing .135/.179/.216 with one home run and four stolen bases while striking out at a 35.9 percent clip over 78 plate appearances.

Walker Janek
Houston Astros
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