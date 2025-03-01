Fantasy Baseball
Walker Jenkins Injury: Dealing with sprained ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Jenkins is roughly 1-to-2 weeks behind after suffering a mild ankle sprain last week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins was sidelined for roughly two months last season due to a hamstring injury, though his sprained ankle doesn't seem to be nearly as serious. He may have to miss a few games during spring training, though the Twins don't believe his availability for the start of the minor-league season will be affected.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
