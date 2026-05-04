Walker Jenkins Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain
Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 2 AC join sprain in his left shoulder and will be reevaluated by Triple-A St. Paul medical staff in 10 days, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins sustained the injury after crashing into the center field wall while making a catch during Sunday's Triple-A contest. He'll likely need a stint on the IL, and the team should provide a more clear recovery timeline once Jenkins' shoulder has had some time to heal. The 21-year-old outfielder is slashing .256/.396/.389 with five steals, two home runs and nine RBI across 111 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag39 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues60 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds63 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues96 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More