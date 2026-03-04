Walker Jenkins headshot

Walker Jenkins Injury: Dropped from Twins' camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Twins reassigned Jenkins (hamstring) to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Jenkins entered camp as a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, and a Grade 1 left hamstring strain suffered this past weekend sealed his fate. The top prospect should debut at some point during the 2026 campaign.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
