Walker Jenkins Injury: Expected to be ready for MiLB season
Jenkins (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints season, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain March 1, but could return to play in a minor league game this week. The 21-year-old received a taste of the Triple-A level late last year and has a decent chance of making his MLB debut at some point in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds13 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues46 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects53 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues122 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More