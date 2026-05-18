Walker Jenkins headshot

Walker Jenkins Injury: Nearing baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Twins manager Jeremy Zoll said Saturday that Jenkins (shoulder) is "reporting improvements daily" and could begin light baseball activity in about a week, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins slashed .256/.396/.389 with two home runs, five stolen bases and a 17.4 percent walk rate over 111 plate appearances at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season before sustaining a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder May 3. Though the young outfielder seems to be making good progress in his recovery, Zoll said that Jenkins is about a month away from returning to game action. If Jenkins can return to action for St. Paul by late June, he should still have a chance at making his MLB debut at some point in the second half of the season.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
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