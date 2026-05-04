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Walker Jenkins Injury: Out with Grade 2 shoulder sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 10:53am

Jenkins was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins sustained the injury after crashing into the center field wall while making a catch during Sunday's Triple-A contest. The 21-year-old outfielder will likely need a stint on the 7-day IL, and St. Paul should provide clarity on a recovery timeline once Jenkins' shoulder has had some time to heal. One of Minnesota's top prospects, Jenkins is slashing .256/.396/.389 with five steals and two home runs across 111 plate appearances with St. Paul this season.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
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