Walker Jenkins headshot

Walker Jenkins Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins top prospect suffered the injury Saturday when attempting to beat out a double play. Jenkins is without an official timeline for his return, but the injury could affect his availability for the start of the Triple-A season. The 21-year-old received a taste of the Triple-A level late last year and has a decent chance of making his MLB debut at some point in 2026.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
32 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
108 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
136 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
166 days ago