Walker Jenkins Injury: Picks up hamstring injury
Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The Twins top prospect suffered the injury Saturday when attempting to beat out a double play. Jenkins is without an official timeline for his return, but the injury could affect his availability for the start of the Triple-A season. The 21-year-old received a taste of the Triple-A level late last year and has a decent chance of making his MLB debut at some point in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues32 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects39 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues108 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues136 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walker Jenkins See More