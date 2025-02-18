Walker Jenkins News: Aims to stay healthy in 2025

Jenkins spent the offseason working on ways to stay healthy and strong after injuries prevented him from playing up to his standards in 2024, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

By most prospect's standards, Jenkins performed well while on the field, slashing .282/.394/.439 with six home runs, 17 steals and more walks than strikeouts in 82 games, but he mentioned at TwinsFest that he felt he season was below average, in part because of a hamstring injury. "Being injured somewhat hindered the way I like to play," Jenkins said. "I had to be able to manage my body, and I wasn't able to go what I felt like was full throttle all the time." Jenkins incorporated swimming into his regimen this offseason, while also doing his usual baseball and strength training. The Twins have plenty of outfielders ahead of Jenkins on the organizational depth chart, so he's not likely to reach the big leagues early in 2025, even if he has a strong showing in spring training. However, Jenkins is extremely well-rounded and he has a chance to finish the year as the game's No. 1 overall prospect if he can tap into more power in games while staying healthy in his age-20 season.