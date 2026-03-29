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Walker Jenkins News: Being eased into action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jenkins (hamstring) went 1-for-4 Saturday in his debut for Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins will only play seven innings in games throughout the next week as part of his buildup from a hamstring strain, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain March 1 but was able to avoid the injured list to begin the season. The Twins are trying to ease him into action since he missed much of spring training.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
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