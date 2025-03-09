Walter Pennington News: Heads to minor-league camp

The Rangers optioned Pennington to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Pennington was one of three candidates for the Opening Day bullpen sent back to the minors Sunday, with lefty Jacob Latz and righty Cole Winn also getting optioned to Round Rock. The 26-year-old Pennington reached the majors for the first time in 2024 and made 16 appearances between the Royals and Rangers while turning in a collective 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 18 innings.