Wander Franco News: Found guilty of sexual abuse

Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic on Thursday and was sentenced to two years of suspended prison time, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Franco will not have to spend any time behind bars as long as he meets the conditions set by the judge, which primarily require him not to approach minors with sexual intentions. Passan notes that because Franco was found guilty, it would be extremely difficult for him to obtain a work visa in the United States and report to the Rays or any other club.