Wander Franco News: Will not serve prison sentence
Franco has been declared criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor but will not serve a prison sentence, ESPN.com reports.
While Franco was found guilty of the crime, Dominican judge Jose Antonio Nunez determined that Franco was also a victim himself of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mother. As a result, Franco will not have to go to prison. Major League Baseball's own investigation into Franco remains active, and he could be subject to further discipline under the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. It remains unlikely that Franco plays major-league baseball again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wander Franco See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues117 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Most Fined Teams of the 2020s: Dodgers, Mets Lead Massive Fine Totals210 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14April 14, 2024
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2024 MLB Win Totals To TargetMarch 26, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL EastFebruary 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wander Franco See More