Wandy Peralta News: Logs one-pitch hold

Peralta earned a hold against Milwaukee on Sunday, retiring the only batter he faced on one pitch.

Peralta entered in the bottom of the seventh inning with San Diego up 1-0 and with runners on first and second base. The southpaw threw a 94 mph sinker to Brice Turang, who lined out to shortstop to end the frame. Peralta thus notched his first hold since April 16 against the Cubs. He has a mediocre 3.81 ERA and has struggled with his control this season, issuing 14 walks over 28.1 innings, but take away a six-run blowup against the Yankees in early May and Peralta would have a 1.95 ERA across 27 games.