Wandy Peralta News: Opening Saturday's contest
Peralta will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Peralta has given up 11 earned runs in 12.2 innings since the All-Star break, but the Padres will trust him to get through the first inning or two of Saturday's contest nonetheless. Randy Vasquez is likely to work in bulk relief once Peralta comes out of the game.
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