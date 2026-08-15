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Wandy Peralta News: Opening Saturday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:30am

Peralta will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Peralta has given up 11 earned runs in 12.2 innings since the All-Star break, but the Padres will trust him to get through the first inning or two of Saturday's contest nonetheless. Randy Vasquez is likely to work in bulk relief once Peralta comes out of the game.

Wandy Peralta
San Diego Padres
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