Wandy Peralta News: Yields homer in relief Wednesday

Peralta tossed 1.2 relief innings against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter.

The run Peralta allowed came on a Hunter Goodman homer. It was just the third run surrendered by Peralta this season over 11.2 frames, with two of the tallies coming via solo home runs. The southpaw's fantasy relevance is minimal since he has only one hold and zero saves so far, but he's been effective with a 2.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 11 outings.