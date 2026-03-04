Warming Bernabel News: Falls short in roster battle

The Nationals reassigned Bernabel to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Pushed off the Rockies' 40-man roster in the offseason after posting a .698 OPS in 146 plate appearances with the big club in 2025, Bernabel caught on with the Nationals on a minor-league deal in December. Though Washington is heading into 2026 without an established everyday option at first base, Bernabel apparently didn't make a compelling enough of a case for a spot on the Opening Day roster, despite going 3-for-9 with a walk and no strikeouts over his first five Grapefruit League games. Bernabel should be in line for an everyday role in the corner infield at Triple-A Rochester to begin the season.