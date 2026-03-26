Warming Bernabel headshot

Warming Bernabel News: Parts ways with Nats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Nationals released Bernabel on Saturday.

Bernabel reached the big leagues with the Rockies in 2025 and produced a .698 OPS in 146 plate appearances, but after being non-tendered following the season, he landed with the Nationals on a minor-league deal. Though he looked to be a serious candidate for Washington's wide-open first-base job heading into spring training, Bernabel was cut early in camp and will now be in search of a new organization after getting released.

Warming Bernabel
 Free Agent
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