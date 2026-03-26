Warming Bernabel News: Parts ways with Nats

The Nationals released Bernabel on Saturday.

Bernabel reached the big leagues with the Rockies in 2025 and produced a .698 OPS in 146 plate appearances, but after being non-tendered following the season, he landed with the Nationals on a minor-league deal. Though he looked to be a serious candidate for Washington's wide-open first-base job heading into spring training, Bernabel was cut early in camp and will now be in search of a new organization after getting released.