Wei-En Lin Injury: On IL at Double-A

Double-A Midland placed Lin on the 7-day injured list May 13 with a left quad strain.

Lin struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings May 7 but was placed on the injured list before making another start. The 20-year-old southpaw boasts a 1.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB in 34 innings across seven starts for the RockHounds.