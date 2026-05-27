Wei-En Lin headshot

Wei-En Lin News: Back in action at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Lin (quadriceps) has allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 10.1 innings in two starts for Double-A Midland rotation since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 20.

The 20-year-old lefty missed about two weeks of action due to a left quad strain. One of the Athletics' top pitching prospects, Lin could soon be ready for a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas after turning in a 2.03 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB in 44.1 innings through his first nine starts with Midland.

Wei-En Lin
Sacramento Athletics
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