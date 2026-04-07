Welbyn Francisca Injury: Missing in action
Francisca is dealing with a shoulder injury and should join High-A Lake County by late April, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.
The 19-year-old switch hitter took a step back in 2025 with an 88 wRC+ in 98 games at Single-A after logging a 143 wRC+ in 74 games across rookie ball and Single-A in 2024. He's still young and has above-average speed on the bases, so Francisca could bounce back once he's healthy for the Captains.
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