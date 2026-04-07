Welbyn Francisca headshot

Welbyn Francisca Injury: Missing in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Francisca is dealing with a shoulder injury and should join High-A Lake County by late April, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

The 19-year-old switch hitter took a step back in 2025 with an 88 wRC+ in 98 games at Single-A after logging a 143 wRC+ in 74 games across rookie ball and Single-A in 2024. He's still young and has above-average speed on the bases, so Francisca could bounce back once he's healthy for the Captains.

Welbyn Francisca
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Welbyn Francisca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Welbyn Francisca See More
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
January 21, 2025
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 5, 2024
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
MLB
Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
May 9, 2024
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
March 29, 2024
Breakout Rookie-Level Hitters
MLB
Breakout Rookie-Level Hitters
Author Image
James Anderson
June 7, 2023