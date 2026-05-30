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Welinton Herrera Injury: Battling elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Rockies placed Herrera on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation.

Herrera pitched just one-third of an inning during his last outing Friday and seems to have picked up an elbow injury in the process. He'll remain on the shelf until at least June 14, and his place on the active roster will go to Ryan Feltner (elbow), who was reinstated from the IL to start Saturday's game against San Francisco.

Welinton Herrera
Colorado Rockies
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